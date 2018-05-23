Woman 'gambled away' $35,000 she got with elderly relative's debit card, Raleigh police say

A woman used an 80-year-old relative's debit card to get more than $35,000 from an ATM and gambled it all away in online sweepstakes, police said in charges on which the woman was arrested Tuesday night.
Stephanie Lee Moore, 43, was arrested at the Glascock Street home where police said she lived, according to jail records.
In an arrest warrant sworn out Monday, police listed two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of exploiting an elderly or disabled person. All three charges are felonies.
According to the warrant, the thefts began last July and went through Feb. 8 of this year.
The charges allege that Moore made two specific withdrawals by using the victim's debit card – one for $22,893 and one for $12,160 for a total of $35,053.
The warrant does not make clear if those were the only ATM withdrawals or if there were other visits to a "sweepstakes ATM" that contributed to the to the amounts listed.
Both counts of obtaining property by false pretense say Moore "gambled the money away."
Police said Moore had a "familial relationship" with the woman whose card was used, but it was not clear what the relationship is.
Moore was freed on $25,000 bail after being booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
