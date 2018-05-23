Raleigh cops charge man delivered at least 10 pounds of pot to informant

A 21-year-old man delivered at least 10 pounds of marijuana to a police informant Tuesday, May 22, 2018, according to Raleigh, NC, detectives, and he was being held Wednesday on drug-trafficking charges.
Darryl Lewis Hooks was formally charged Tuesday night after being questioned at detectives' offices on Greens Dairy Road, according to jail records.
Hooks was charged with three counts of trafficking in marijuana – one saying he possessed the drug, one saying he transported it and one saying he delivered it to what police termed "a known cooperating source."
The charges say Hooks had between 10 and 50 pounds of pot.
Trafficking is a more serious felony than drug possession. Trafficking is triggered by a weight of the drug involved, and that is 10 pounds for marijuana. Being convicted of trafficking between 10 and 50 pounds of pot carries a sentence of 25 to 39 months in prison.
A police spokeswoman said the exact amount of pot that police say Hooks had was not available Wednesday.
Hooks was held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
