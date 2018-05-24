Raleigh police charge man held 3 adults, promoted prostitution for 7 months

A 32-year-old Raleigh man held three women and offered them as prostitutes from mid-October through this week, according to arrest warrants sworn out Wednesday.
The warrants named Charles Allen Hodge and list his address as Malibu Drive.
Hodge was charged with three counts of holding an adult in involuntary servitude, three counts of advancing prostitution and two counts of human trafficking with an adult victim.
The warrants identify three victims by their initials, but they do not give their ages. It was not clear from the charges how the three were held or where.
The charges of advancing prostitution accused Hodge of "arranging or offering to arrange a meeting of persons for the purpose of prostitution."
A fourth warrant taken out Wednesday accused Hodge of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on Jan. 9 on Creedmoor Road.
Hodge also was arrested last Oct. 15 on a charge of assault on a female that day, and he is due to have a court hearing in that case next week.
Police alleged in the arrest warrants Wednesday that the prostitution case began a few days before the assault allegedly happened, but it was unclear if they were related.
