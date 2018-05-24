A woman was carjacked in a Target parking lot in Apex, police say

An Apex woman told police she was carjacked in a Target parking lot Wednesday morning.
The Apex Police Department is investigating the incident that happened outside the store in Beaver Creek Commons.
A man with a gun approached the female victim, who is 37, and stole her wallet and drove off in her 2010 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, police said.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 30, with acne scars on his face. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and dark sneakers.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661; anonymous tips can also be texted to TIP411 using keyword ApexPD.
