A security camera captures the image of a mocha-colored, 2010 Chevy Equinox SUV stolen from a Target parking lot in Apex on Wednesday. Courtesy of the Apex Police Department
A woman was carjacked in a Target parking lot in Apex, police say

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

May 24, 2018 04:56 PM

An Apex woman told police she was carjacked in a Target parking lot Wednesday morning.

The Apex Police Department is investigating the incident that happened outside the store in Beaver Creek Commons.

A man with a gun approached the female victim, who is 37, and stole her wallet and drove off in her 2010 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, police said.

A security camera image of a man wanted by the Apex Police Department in relation to a Wednesday morning carjacking.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 30, with acne scars on his face. He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661; anonymous tips can also be texted to TIP411 using keyword ApexPD.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

