North Carolina mom Tracy Parham credits Officer J.D. Strickland of the Greensboro Police Department with saving her one-year-old's life. The boy was choking on a piece of candy, which Strickland removed from his throat, Parham wrote on Facebook.
North Carolina mom Tracy Parham credits Officer J.D. Strickland of the Greensboro Police Department with saving her one-year-old's life. The boy was choking on a piece of candy, which Strickland removed from his throat, Parham wrote on Facebook. Screen shot
North Carolina mom Tracy Parham credits Officer J.D. Strickland of the Greensboro Police Department with saving her one-year-old's life. The boy was choking on a piece of candy, which Strickland removed from his throat, Parham wrote on Facebook. Screen shot

Local

When her 1-year-old choked, a panicked NC mom ran to neighbor's door. He was a cop.

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

May 25, 2018 08:38 AM

A Greensboro, North Carolina mom is thanking her neighbor, who is an officer with the Greensboro Police Department, for saving her 1-year-old’s life.

Tracy Parham couldn’t get the piece of candy lodged in her 1-year-old son’s throat Tuesday evening.

Parham said she thought about calling 911, but divine intervention changed her mind.

“I was about to dial 911 when God said fool get up and run,” she wrote on Facebook.

With her son Karter in her arms, she ran to Officer J.D. Strickland’s house and banged on his door for help.

“I went flying with my son on my arms screaming and crying fell on my neighbor porch banging screaming and crying,” Parham said in the post.

Strickland used his military and police training to remove the candy from Karter’s throat and get him breathing again, Fox 8 reported.

“I flipped him over, performed some life-saving techniques on him, and eventually after seven or eight hits, to try to get this thing out, it shot out like a bullet and bounced off my porch," Strickland said to the TV station.

Bodycam video footage captured two Shaker Heights, Ohio police officers who never expected that stopping to help a disabled motorist would lead to them saving a choking baby's life. Shaker Heights Police Dept.

  Comments  