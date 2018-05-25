When her 1-year-old choked, a panicked NC mom ran to neighbor's door. He was a cop.

A Greensboro, North Carolina mom is thanking her neighbor, who is an officer with the Greensboro Police Department, for saving her 1-year-old’s life.
Tracy Parham couldn’t get the piece of candy lodged in her 1-year-old son’s throat Tuesday evening.
Parham said she thought about calling 911, but divine intervention changed her mind.
“I was about to dial 911 when God said fool get up and run,” she wrote on Facebook.
With her son Karter in her arms, she ran to Officer J.D. Strickland’s house and banged on his door for help.
“I went flying with my son on my arms screaming and crying fell on my neighbor porch banging screaming and crying,” Parham said in the post.
Strickland used his military and police training to remove the candy from Karter’s throat and get him breathing again, Fox 8 reported.
“I flipped him over, performed some life-saving techniques on him, and eventually after seven or eight hits, to try to get this thing out, it shot out like a bullet and bounced off my porch," Strickland said to the TV station.
