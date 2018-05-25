Authorities capture a feathered fiend outside Target

It's not the sort of police call you expect on a Friday morning. A peacock. Outside a Target. In Knightdale.
The big, blue boy flew down outside the front doors of the Knightdale Target just after the store opened Friday. Through a valiant effort by the Knightdale Police Department, the scoundrel was kept from ransacking the dollar toys, plastic drink ware and Memorial Day flags at the front clearance section.
The bird was diverted to the side of the building, then trapped in a closet.
Enter our hero Animal Control Officer C. Kinley who, with a handful of previous peacock wranglings under his belt, was able to safely scoop up the bird and capture it without any problems.
"I was right there," he said. "The call took five minutes at the max. I've done more talking (just) now."
Legends — or at least Eastern Wake County Facebook groups — say a peacock has been gallivanting in that part of the county for the past few weeks, but we can't say with certainty it's the same culprit.
The bird was taken to the Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary, outside of Durham, to join other peacocks that lost their way in Wake County.
Knightdale Public Information Officer Jonas Silver had a hard time not laughing.
"I'm just glad you're calling about a peacock," he said.
Us too.
