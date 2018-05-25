Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition

Police on Friday were investigating a shooting in south Durham where a man was critically wounded.
No arrests have been reported and police had not made public the name of the victim by late Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly before 3:45 p.m., said Wil Glenn, a Durham police spokesman.
Officers arrived in the 800 block of South Alston Avenue and found the victim. Investigators did not indicate if the man was found outside or inside a residence.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, Glenn reported.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers never have to identify themselves.
