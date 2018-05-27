Five of our best reads this week

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.
IKEA shocker: Popular furniture store is not coming to Cary after all
In a surprising move, IKEA, the hugely popular Sweden-based furniture company, has decided not to open a store in Cary. Read more.
Wake County turns to an insider to be its first female schools superintendent
Wake County's new schools superintendent is a familiar face who has spent the past 30 years educating local students. Read more.
Could the Triangle be the home of a new U.S. Army command center? It's a contender.
Amazon and Apple have drawn all the hoopla, but state and local officials think the Triangle can win another big economic-development battle, one that 15 communities are vying for: a new U.S. Army headquarters. Read more.
Mildred Council, owner of famed Mama Dip's Kitchen in Chapel Hill, has died
Mildred Council, the Chapel Hill culinary matriarch known by her nickname Mama Dip, died Sunday, leaving a legacy that extends well beyond her food. Read more.
There are six venomous snakes found in North Carolina. Know what they look like.
It's good to know the venomous snakes from the harmless ones, which are usually beneficial to keep around. Read more.
