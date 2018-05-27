IKEA's plans for a Cary store are making their way through the town's review process.
Local

Five of our best reads this week

By Scott Bolejack

May 27, 2018 10:20 AM

Here are five of our best local stories this week that you might have missed.

IKEA shocker: Popular furniture store is not coming to Cary after all

In a surprising move, IKEA, the hugely popular Sweden-based furniture company, has decided not to open a store in Cary. Read more.

Wake County turns to an insider to be its first female schools superintendent

Wake County's new schools superintendent is a familiar face who has spent the past 30 years educating local students. Read more.

New Wake County schools superintendent Cathy Moore smiles as she speaks with a student at Fuller Elementary School Thursday, May 24, 2018. The newly appointed leader of the Wake School system hot the ground running meeting with teachers, administrators, students and the media.
Chuck LIddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Could the Triangle be the home of a new U.S. Army command center? It's a contender.

Amazon and Apple have drawn all the hoopla, but state and local officials think the Triangle can win another big economic-development battle, one that 15 communities are vying for: a new U.S. Army headquarters. Read more.

A Bradley Fighting Vehicle leads a column of M1A1 Abrams tanks during a recent exercise in Germany. Helping orchestrate work on a replacement for the Bradley is a priority for the "Army Futures Command" that local officials hope the Army places in the Triangle.
Gertrud Zach U.S. Army

Mildred Council, owner of famed Mama Dip's Kitchen in Chapel Hill, has died

Mildred Council, the Chapel Hill culinary matriarch known by her nickname Mama Dip, died Sunday, leaving a legacy that extends well beyond her food. Read more.

Mildred Council, owner of the famed Mama Dip's Kitchen in Chapel Hill, has died. She was an icon of Southern cooking, who was known not just for her famous food but for her activism and community service.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

There are six venomous snakes found in North Carolina. Know what they look like.

It's good to know the venomous snakes from the harmless ones, which are usually beneficial to keep around. Read more.

A copperhead snake looks up at the Nature Museum in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010.
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

