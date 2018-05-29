Alberto? No. Rain, yes for most of the week.

Central North Carolina is in for a mostly wet rest of the week, but the disturbance called Alberto appears to be favoring a route well to the west, forecasters said Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
The weather system was a subtropical depression Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center said Alberto was forecast to work its way north-northwest through Alabama and on into Tennessee and Kentucky before going north through Indiana, brushing Chicago and heading northeast into Michigan on Thursday and then Canada with whatever strength it has left.
An area of low pressure that has taken hold over the Triangle will keep things gray and sometimes rainy through Thursday, however.
Since early afternoon Monday, the National Weather Service instruments at Raleigh-Durham International Airport had recorded 0.86 inches of rain by 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Predictions were for occasional rain and possibly thunderstorms to return Tuesday afternoon and evening.
For Wednesday, forecasters called for what ABC 11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker called "hit or miss" areas of rain to develop.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh said computer models were "in a relatively good agreement" that the weather will dry out a bit overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, but then rains return.
