Student had a gun on campus at Hillside High School in Durham, sheriff says

A student at Hillside High School in Durham had a 9mm rifle on campus Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
Dreldon Charle Majette, 19, did not make any direct threats against the school, students or staff, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Majette did not present the weapon in a threatening manner, according to the release, and no one was injure.d
Someone called the sheriff's office on Tuesday and reported that a student had a gun on campus. Deputies who arrived at the school found the weapon, a Kel-tec 9 mm long rifle with a high-capacity magazine, in Majette's vehicle.
Majette was charged with one misdemeanor county of carrying a concealed weapon and one felony count of having a gun on school property.
The student was transported to the Durham County jail, where he was released from custody on a $15,000 unsecured bond, the sheriff's office reported.
"We are grateful that this was brought to our attention, and the investigation was concluded without incident," the news release said.
Anyone who has further information on this investigation is asked to call the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0897.
Comments