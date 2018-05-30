Police evacuated the Raleigh, N.C., City Hall on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after officials received the third threat in three weeks that a bomb was in the building.
Police evacuated the Raleigh, N.C., City Hall on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after officials received the third threat in three weeks that a bomb was in the building. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
Police evacuated the Raleigh, N.C., City Hall on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after officials received the third threat in three weeks that a bomb was in the building. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Local

Raleigh City Hall evacuated as police check 3rd bomb threat in 3 weeks

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

May 30, 2018 10:23 AM

RALEIGH

Police evacuated workers from City Hall on Wednesday morning after officials received the third threat in three weeks about a supposed bomb there.

Police were notified at 9:42 a.m. that a threat had been received, they said.

Officers began searching the building at 222 W. Hargett St. after all employees and visitors were outside.

The two previous threats were on Mondays — May 14 and 21. No evidence of any explosives was found either time.

There have also been bomb threats phoned to schools in Raleigh in recent weeks, also without any evidence of a bomb being found.

The building, also known as the city's municipal building, is on a parcel on the north side of West Hargett Street between South McDowell and South Dawson streets with the former Raleigh police headquarters and a parking deck.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

Patrick Schilling speaks at NC State's graduation

Fly over the proposed Durham-Orange light rail route

View More Video