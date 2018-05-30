Johnston County teen won't face charges in stabbing death of man in domestic dispute

A teenager will not face charges in the stabbing death of a man who was fighting with the teen's mom, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
Logan Kane Yeargin, 16, stabbed Timothy Paul Ledford Jr., 40, Tuesday afternoon at 1834 Mamie Road south of Benson, the sheriff's office reported. Ledford died en route to a hospital.
In an email, sheriff's spokeswoman Tammy Amaon said it appeared that Ledford and the teen's mother were involved in a physical altercation when the teen intervened.
In a 911 call, the teen said: "Paul Ledford, he was beating my mom with his shoe, and then he came at me, so I stabbed him in the neck."
The teen said he stabbed Ledford with a pocketknife. "Y'all need to hurry up," he told the dispatcher. "I think I might have hit his artery."
The dispatcher told the teen that 911 would come on the phone to help him provide medical care to Ledford if he was able.
"I ain't saving him," Yeargin said repeatedly.
Amaon said the teen would not face charges. "Upon consultation with the DA’s Office and further review of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident, and reviewing applicable law, Mr. Yeargin will not be charged in this matter," she said.
