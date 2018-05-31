Police investigate attempted sexual assault near Duke University campus

Durham police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred Thursday morning near Duke University.
A female told police that a middle-age man came to her apartment near Duke University Road around 10 a.m. Thursday and told her he was there to do a repair. When the men entered, police said, he pulled handgun. The female escaped unharmed.
The suspect is described as a black male between 35 and 40, around 6 feet tall with a heavy build, close-cropped hair, a slight beard and a thin mustache. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with lettering, black knee-length shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Investigator Bynum at -919-560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at -919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Durham police are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they see something suspicious.
