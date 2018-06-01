Police investigate shooting of 21-year-old woman in Wake Forest

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman injured late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Jubilee Court in Wake Forest around midnight Thursday. The woman was transported to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a town spokesman.
The motive is unclear, according to the town, but police believe the shooting was not a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-544-6150. All calls are confidential.
Comments