Wake deputies charge father, 25, damaged 2-year-old son's brain

A 2-month-old boy suffered bleeding in his head and brain damage on Saturday, and Wake County, NC, sheriff's deputies arrested his father Sunday, June 3, 2018, on a felony child abuse charge.
An arrest warrant accuses Charles Jerrod Lotson, 25, of causing "significant intercranial bleeding resulting in injury to the brain." The warrant said the boy is Lotson's son.
The sheriff's office said the injury happened Saturday. It appeared to have happened at the family's home at 3116 Lizard Lick Road, a sheriff's office spokesman said, but the case remained under investigation Monday.
Deputies arrested Lotson about 2 a.m. Sunday at the home, records showed.
Lotson was charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Lotson was charged with misdemeanor child abuse last month when Knightdale police arrested him on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
He was put on 18 months' probation when he was convicted in December of credit card theft and financial card fraud.
