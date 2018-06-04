Central Prison guard had synthetic drug to sell on the inside, state charges

A Central Prison guard was charged Sunday evening with having a mind-altering synthetic drug and rolling papers to sell inside the facility.
State Capitol Police arrested Willie Michael Davis Jr., 27, at the prison at 1300 Western Blvd. shortly after 7 p.m.
Davis, who lives on North New Hope Road in Raleigh, was accused of possession of a controlled substance inside a prison, possession with intent to sell a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges said Davis had a drug whose popular names include K2 and Spice. They did not accuse Davis of making any sales.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says on its website that chemicals in the synthetic drug have properties similar to those of chemical found in the marijuana plant.
The synthetic drugs can be sprayed on plant material to be smoked like marijuana or can be used in e-cigarettes, the government information says.
The agency says the synthetics are sometimes labeled as synthetic marijuana, but "may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana; their actual effects can be unpredictable and, in some cases, more dangerous or even life-threatening."
The state Department of Public Safety said Davis is a correction officer and was hired Jan. 27.
State Capitol Police have law-enforcement jurisdiction at the prison, which houses men.
