Raleigh now in top 5 as Army narrows the list for its new command center

U.S. Army leaders number the Triangle among the five cities still left in contention to host a new Army command that will oversee the development of new weapons, Bloomberg News reports.

Raleigh made the cut along with Boston and three other communities that as of Monday morning were still publicly unidentified. The Army had been considering 15 cities and wants to make a decision on the site this summer.

Bloomberg reported that Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy told Raleigh officials that representatives from the service will visit the city this week, to look over its blend of academia and industry and "better understand the socio-economic dynamics" of the area. It also said Boston's getting a similar visit this week.

The two cities were previously competing with Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle for the chance to host the new headquarters.

Army leaders are setting up Futures Command to run the development process for several major types of new weapons or systems, starting with long-range missiles and artillery. The list also includes ground-combat vehicles to replace the 1970s-vintage M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a "vertical lift" helicopter or aircraft, new computer networks, and air and missile defense systems.

The Army expects the new headquarters to house about 500 civilian workers and uniformed staff who will work under a four-star general.

State and local officials have been working to land the project since the fall. North Carolina's two U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, both Republicans, are involved, as is Gov. Roy Cooper, his cabinet and the UNC system. Locally, a nonprofit called the N.C. Military Foundation is coordinating the response to the Army's questions.

The Triangle has been considered a strong contender for the new command because of its blend of strong universities, healthy private sector and proximity to military bases like Fort Bragg.

