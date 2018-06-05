Frontier Airlines adds another nonstop flight from RDU

Frontier Airlines has added another nonstop flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, this time to a West Coast destination that RDU officials have long coveted.

Frontier announced Tuesday that it would begin flying nonstop to San Diego starting on Aug. 15. The airline will be the only one to offer nonstop flights to San Diego from RDU.

San Diego tops the list of destinations for RDU travelers that are not yet served by a nonstop flight, according to airport president and CEO Michael Landguth.

"This is an important West Coast connection for our region with many business, leisure and military ties," Landguth said in a statement. "We're excited that once again Frontier Airlines continues to invest in Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the Triangle community."

Until this year, Frontier accounted for a small slice of the market from RDU. But starting in February, the airline has announced new service to 12 cities from the Triangle, including several not served by other airlines. Frontier now flies nonstop to 21 destinations from RDU, second only to Delta with 25.

Like most of Frontier's service from RDU, the San Diego flights will operate on limited days. They'll depart RDU at 10:37 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, with the returning flights arriving those days at 9:24 p.m.

RDU once struggled to get airlines to offer nonstop flights to the West Coast. With the new Frontier flight, Triangle travelers can fly nonstop to four West Coast cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

RDU now offers nonstop flights to 58 destinations. With the addition of the San Diego flight, the most popular city among RDU travelers not served by a nonstop flight is Portland, Ore., with San Jose, Calif., closed behind.