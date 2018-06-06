Johnston County drug bust leads to more than 100 arrests, including an elected official

More than 100 people, including an elected official, have been arrested after a yearlong drug investigation in Johnston County, according to media reports.
Operation JoCo Justice targeted suspected drug dealers in Johnston, including the towns of Smithfield, Four Oaks and Selma, television station WRAL reported. More than 60 law enforcement officers began making the arrests Tuesday morning.
The investigation focused on methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription drugs, according to The Johnston County Report, an online news site.
Among those arrested was Gregory Haley, a member of the Four Oaks Town Council, the news site reported. Haley, 61, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony selling of a controlled substance.
The Johnston County Report says Haley is accused of selling six oxycodone pills to a confidential informant on March 6 in Four Oaks.
Other agencies assisted with Tuesday's arrests, including Clayton police, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Many of the those arrested face felony charges that carry the possibility of two to four years in prison, according to WRAL.
Comments