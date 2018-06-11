Five things to know about the pre-cut melon salmonella outbreak
A salmonella outbreak traced to pre-cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe sold at Walmart, Whole Foods/Amazon, Kroger, Costco, Walgreens, Trader Joe's and other grocers has infected 60 people in five states and hospitalized 31.
KidsAndCars.org teamed up with the Fort Bend County, TX law enforcement organizations to launch a new ‘Look Before You Lock’ PSA video for TV and billboard campaign. The campaign is focused on preventing children from dying in hot cars.
Vicki Hinton, mother of Kyron Dwain Hinton, a 29-year-old man whose claims of assault by officers on April 3, 2018 led to criminal charges being filed against a Wake sheriff's deputy and two state troopers says her son needs mental health treatment.
Video shows Wake deputies and EMS working to restrain a highly agitated Kyron Hinton in an ambulance. At 2:49 in the video, a voice is heard warning him to stop kicking. Hinton was cited for assault on an officer as a result of the incident.
Seven students received diplomas as the Governor Morehead School held graduation ceremonies on June 8, 2018. In addition to academic studies, students also learn life skills unique to the visually impaired.
Two Sanderson High School students who organized a town hall forum on school safety in May 2018 aren't done speaking out about issues that affect young people. They have formed Young Americans for Policy (reform).
For 26 years, Durham chef Scott Howell lived his dream of owning and running a restaurant, the acclaimed fine dining Nana's. At the end of the month, Howell, an eight-time James Beard Award semifinalist, says he will close his flagship restaurant.
Four Mesa, Arizona police officers are on leave after security video surfaced that shows the officers beating a man unconscious after they say he refused an order to sit down while being detained. The incident occurred on May 23.