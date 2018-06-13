What is the Army Futures Command?

The NC Department of Transportation is putting up another sign commemorating UNC's 2017 national basketball championship, this time in a spot on Interstate 40 it hopes rival NC State University fans find a more respectful distance from PNC Arena.
Naun Amador, a first-generation American who graduated from Beddingfield High School in Wilson this month, is joining the Army. He says he wants to serve the country that his given him so many opportunities.
Ryann Collins, who enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and hasn't been home since November 28, 2017, surprised her little sister Delaney, 9, before lunch at Herbert Akins Elementary School on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
KidsAndCars.org teamed up with the Fort Bend County, TX law enforcement organizations to launch a new ‘Look Before You Lock’ PSA video for TV and billboard campaign. The campaign is focused on preventing children from dying in hot cars.