Faith Notes: Sept. 18

A seminar on church security is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Smithfield Advent Christian Church, 2777 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Kevin Dodson, a law enforcement officer, will conduct the seminar. To Register, email accenc@earthlink.net or call 919-963-2194 and leave a message.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Powhatan Original Free Will Baptist Church, 3468 Powhatan Road, Clayton. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. To place an order, call 919-612-1964.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road, Clayton. Lunch will follow the worship service.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Progressive Presbyterian Church, 3790 Progressive Church Road, Princeton. The Rev. Jack Booth will speak, and the church choir will sing. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
Revival services are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 at Saint John Pentecostal Holiness Church, 276 St. John Church Road in the Bentonville community will speak. The Rev. Tyler Jernigan will speak. He is senior pastor of Northeast Church in Wallace.
Hephzibah Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Oct. 2. Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m.; the morning worship service will start at 11 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow. The church is at 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton.
Revival services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12 at Divine Crossings Baptist Church, 440 Little Divine Road, Selma. The Rev. Glenn Brock will speak. Also at Divine Crossings, the Social Security Boys will sing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will hold Christians Night Out from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Centers, 600 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $25 and includes dinner and entertainment. Tickets are available from church members.
A golf tournament to benefit Burnell Baptist Church will take place Friday, Sept. 23, at Reedy Creek Golf Course. The entry fee is $60 per player. The tournament will award $500 cash prizes for closest to the pin on holes 6 and 10. Outback Steakhouse will cater lunch. For more information, call the Rev. Jessie Brock at 919-820-2615.
Comments