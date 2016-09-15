Arts Notes: Sept. 19

Clayton Piano Festival returns next month
The Clayton Piano Festival returns Oct. 14-22 with six concerts in four venues.
Now in its fifth year, the Piano Festival will hold concerts at the Cary Arts Center in Cary, the Preston Woodall House in Benson, the Wagner House in Clayton and The Clayton Center.
Jonathan Levin is the festival’s creative director and one of its performers. “Our goal over the years has been to fill the seats and bring a variety of classical artists each year as we continue to grow the event throughout the Triangle,” he said. “I think at this point it’s become an anticipated cultural event in the area, and we’re very pleased about that.”
This year’s concerts will cover a variety of music genres, including Ragtime and progressive rock. “The idea is to show the full extent of what the piano can do, not just one discipline,” Levin said.
Performers this year include Rachael Flowers, a musician and composer who lost her sight as an infant. “We’re getting her right before she becomes famous,” Levin said. “Racheal just had a Hollywood documentary made about her that is already making the film festival circuit.”
Along with returning performers Levin and Angelo Rondello, ragtime pianist and composer Mill McNally and Russian pianist Azamat Sydykov will play.
To conclude the fifth season, all five artists will perform together on stage at the same time on five pianos.
Ticket prices for concerts with dinner at the Wagner House and Preston Woodall House are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and $25 for students. Concert-only tickets are $15 for adults and $5 students. Tickets for the final concert are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military and free for ages 17 and younger. For tickets, go to http://www.claytonpianofestival.org/schedule-tickets.
Music at sundown
The next Sundown in Downtown concert is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Benson Singing Grove, 406 E. Main St., Benson. The Justin West Band and Jonathan Parker Band will play. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair. Concessions will be available, or bring a picnic basket. In case of rain, the concert will move to the American Legion Building, 605 N. Wall St.
Author in Smithfield
Christian fiction author Hope Toler Dougherty of Smithfield will talk about her books and answer questions from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Grapes & Grounds, 135 S. Third St., Smithfield. Dougherty is the author of “Irish Encounter” and “Mars …With Venus Rising.” Admission is free.
Art at library
Drawings by Clayton artist Hubert Schmidt are on the display this month at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield.
‘Remembering Frank’
“Remembering Frank,” a retrospective of works by the late Frank Creech, is on display through Oct. 9 in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
‘Jungle Book’ in the park
A free screening of “The Jungle Book” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, in Smith-Collins Park on East Lee Street in Smithfield. Food and face painting will be available starting at 7 p.m. The movie will follow. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Book club to meet at Smithfield restaurant
The book club at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield is taking its show on the road. At noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, the club will meet at the Bob Evans restaurant, 907 Venture Drive, Smithfield. The club invites book lovers to talk about their favorite books, authors and recent reads. To attend the meeting, call Katie Barbour at 919-934-8146, Ext. 3.
Send arts notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
