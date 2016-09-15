Community Notes: Sept. 18

Archer Lodge
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Archer Lodge Community Building, 14009 Buffalo Road. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Clayton
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. Plates will be $8 and include half a chicken, boiled potatoes, green beans and hush puppies. Homemade desserts will be for sale too, and takeout will be available.
A golf tournament to benefit Clayton Area Ministries will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Pine Hollow Golf Club, 3300 Garner Road, Clayton. The cost is $75 per person and includes lunch. To enter a team, call Dale Matthews at 919-550-9347 or claytoncamslam@aol.com.
The Caring Hearts Civitan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Flipside Restaurant & Pub, 408 E. Second St., Clayton. The club welcomes visitors. For more information, call Sondra Striker 919-553-3336.
The Clayton Junior Women’s Club invites women ages 18-45 to its 2016-17 kickoff meeting. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Women’s Club building, 109 Church St., Clayton. The club will serve light refreshments. To learn more about the club, go to claytonjwc.com or find the club on Facebook.
The Clayton Newcomers & Neighbors club will hold a picnic from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Walden Woods Clubhouse, 2049 Walden Way, Clayton. The picnic will offer tacos, sides and beverages. To attend, send a check for $6 to Clayton Newcomers & Neigbhors, P.O. Box 1547, Clayton, N.C. 27528. To learn more about the club, go to ncclaytonnewcomers.org.
Cleveland
A blood drive is scheduled from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at C3 Church, 8246 Cleveland Road. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Memory Lane Car Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Pizza Inn, 60 Son Lan-Parkway in the Cleveland community. For more information, call Ken Wendel at 919-815-6148.
Johnston County
“Color Outside the Lines,” a 5K run and walk to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Johnston County, will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, in Selma. The registration form is online at bgcjohnstoncounty.com. Click on “Special Events.”
The 2016 International Food Festival is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 U.S. 70 Business between Clayton and Smithfield. Now in its eighth year, the festival will feature food from 23 countries, the most ever. A number of musical groups will perform. Admission is free, but the food costs.
The Johnston County Public Health Department offers free HIV and syphilis testing. For an appointment, call 919-989-5200.
The Johnston County MS Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 Business West, Clayton. To learn more about the group, email JoCoMS.group@gmail.com and find the group on Facebook.
The Johnston County Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. The group welcomes players of all skill levels. Play is free; pay only for your food. To learn more, email southerner@earthlink.net. Write Scrabble in the subject line.
The book club based at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to club members. For more information, call Morgan Paty at 919-934-8146 or email mpaty@pljcs.org.
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday every month. Meetings are at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Smithfield
The Sterling Silver Seniors Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The club is for adults 55 and older. To learn more, call Tiffany Pearson at 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
A craft and vendor fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield.
