Faith Notes: Oct. 2

A car wash and yard sale will get underway at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Also, breakfast biscuits will be available in the fellowship hall.
A fall festival is scheduled from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Antioch United Methodist Church on U.S. 701 South, Four Oaks. The evening will offer homemade vegetable soup, ham biscuits, grilled cheese sandwiches and a variety of baked and canned goods.
A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road, Clayton. The festival will feature games, arts and crafts, storytelling, inflatables, trunk-or-treat and a cakewalk. Costumes are OK, just no scary ones.
Barbecue plates will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lee’s Chapel Advent Christian Church, 4154 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks. The cost is $i8 per plate, with takeout available. An auction of crafts, cakes, pies, applejacks, sweet potatoes, jams and jellies will begin at 7 p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church will hold a blessing of the animals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at East Clayton Community Park, 1774 Glen Laurel Road, Clayton.
People to People Day is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. James Church of Christ, 9573 N.C. 222 West. Middlesex. The church invites the public to meet elected leaders, political candidates, business leaders and community leaders.
The Bowling Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier.
Services in honor of Pastor George A. Streeter are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Mt. Sinai United Holy Church in Pine Level.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct.16, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Dr. Michael C. Blackwell, president of the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, will speak. Lunch will follow the worship service.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-13 at Stancil’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at the intersection of highways 222 and 42 near Kenly. The Rev. Dennis Pollock will speak.
Revival services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12 at Divine Crossings Baptist Church, 440 Little Divine Road, Selma. The Social Security Boys will sing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Believers Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Oct. 9, at the church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton. The Believers Quartet will sing at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will follow the 11 a.m. worship hours. The quartet will sing again after church.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Antioch Baptist Church, 8490 N.C. 39, Middlesex. The Rev. Mark Creech will speak. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road, Clayton. Lunch will follow the worship service. The church is celebrating its 145th anniversary.
Plates of barbecued pork will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Selma Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church at the corner of West Elizabeth and Graves streets in Selma. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. An auction will begin at 5 p.m.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Asbury United Methodist Church at the corner of Caroline Avenue and South Bright Leah Boulevard in Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road, Benson. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. The church will also hold a silent auction that day. Revival services are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 3-5.
The JOY Connection will meet at noon Thursday, Oct. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Third St., Smithfield. Local author David Stephens will talk about his book, “The Plantation Mistress and Her Daughter.” To attend, call the church at 919-934-0988.
A homecoming worship service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. Lunch will follow. Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9-12.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 3-7 at Word of God Church on Earpsboro Road, Zebulon.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Pleasant Plain Free Will Baptist Church, 1991 Old Beulah Road, Selma. Lunch will follow the service.
Trunk or Treat is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Greater Vision Worship Center, 720 Second Ave., Smithfield. The festival will feature food, candy games with prizes, music and face painting.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 5-7 at Mitchener Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 911 Blount St., Smithfield. The church will celebrate its 129th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
