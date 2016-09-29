Community Notes: Oct. 2

Benson
The Town of Benson is extending an early invitation for veterans to take part in its Veterans Day salute on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event will begin with a parade at noon; veterans should assemble no later than 11:30 a.m. on East Parrish Drive between Lee and Elm streets. A recognition ceremony and lunch will follow. To learn more, call Dennis Eason at 919-669-8703.
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the American Legion Building, 605 N. Wall St., Benson. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Clayton
The Clayton Center for Active Aging has two trips on its October calendar. One is a casino cruise at Myrtle Beach on Oct. 5. That one is $85 per person. The other is to the State Fair on Oct. 18. That’s $12. To learn more, call 919-553-4350. Separately, a do-it-yourself painting class meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. The cost is $5, which includes supplies.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. Plates will be $8 and include half a chicken, boiled potatoes, green beans and hush puppies. Homemade desserts will be for sale too, and takeout will be available.
The Caring Hearts Civitan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Flipside Restaurant & Pub, 408 E. Second St., Clayton. The club welcomes visitors. For more information, call Sondra Striker 919-553-3336.
Four Oaks
A Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Barbour’s Grove Park at Baker and Railroad streets in Four Oaks. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Refreshments and kids’ activities will be available. To learn more, go to act.alz.org.
Johnston County
The JoCo Robos, a robotics team, is recruiting high school students in Johnston County. An open is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the STEAM Building at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Prospective team members can meet last year’s team, tour the robotics build center, see and robot demonstration and turn in applications. To learn more, search JoCo Robos at johnstoncc.edu.
“Halloween Hero Bash,” a benefit for Donate Life NC, is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Double Barley Brewing, 3174 U.S. 70, Smithfield. Kids’ events will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with a costume contest at 5:30. An adult costume contest will be at 9 p.m. The judge for both contest will be a local resident who donated a kidney to help a friend in need.
The Johnston County Veterans Service Advisory Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Land Use Center, 309 E. Market St., Smithfield.
The Smithfield Light Infantry Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Holt Lake Bar-B-Que & Seafood, 3506 U.S. 301 South, Smithfield. The group welcomes men who want to study and preserve their Southern heritage.
Hopes N Dreams, which serves people with special needs, has scheduled two trips to Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water park in Concord. One trip is Oct. 7-9; the other is Dec. 2-3. For more information, call Dale Bender at 919-618-3537 or email her at dbender2@nc.rr.com.
“Color Outside the Lines,” a 5K run and walk to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Johnston County, will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, in Selma. The registration form is online at bgcjohnstoncounty.com. Click on “Special Events.”
The Johnston County Public Health Department offers free HIV and syphilis testing. For an appointment, call 919-989-5200.
The Johnston County Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. The group welcomes players of all skill levels. Play is free; pay only for your food. To learn more, email southerner@earthlink.net. Write Scrabble in the subject line.
The book club based at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to club members. For more information, call Morgan Paty at 919-934-8146 or email mpaty@pljcs.org.
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday every month. Meetings are at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Pine Level
Flu shots will be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the fellowship hall at Pine Level Free Will Baptist Church, 101 N. Peedin Ave., Pine Level. No appointment is necessary, but bring your insurance card.
Selma
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Selma Masonic Lodge, 405 N. Pollock St., Selma. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Smithfield
A blood drive is scheduled from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Building 3 at the Johnston County Department of Social Services, 806 North St., Smithfield. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Sterling Silver Seniors Club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The club is for adults 55 and older. To learn more, call Tiffany Pearson at 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
A craft and vendor fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield.
