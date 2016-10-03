Arts Notes: Oct. 2

Variety show in Selma
Here are upcoming performances of the American Music Jubilee, the variety show at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma: 1:40 p.m. Oct. 8, 15, 20 and 29. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
Arts Council awards grant
The Johnston County Arts Council has awarded grants to the following: the Ava Gardner Museum, the Benson Foundation for the Arts, the Boys & Girls Club of Johnston County, the Clayton Piano Festival, Clayton Visual Arts, First Missionary Baptist Church, the Johnston County Chorale, the Johnston County Music Association, the Neuse Little Theatre and the Tobacco Farm Life Museum.
Music in Clayton
Cellist and singer-songwriter Shana Tucker will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St. , Clayton. Tucker’s music includes strong hints of jazz, classical, folk, acoustic pop and R&B.Tickets are $15. They’re online at theclaytoncenter.com.
After-school art
The Clayton Park and Recreation Department has scheduled the following art classes for school-age children and teens. In all cases, the fee is $35 for Clayton residents and $50 for nonresidents. To learn more, call 919-553-1551.
After-School Art, for ages 5-7: Starting Oct. 13, a new class will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays for four weeks. Children will learn the vocabulary of art while creating pieces to take home.
After-School Art, for ages 8-10: Starting Oct. 11, a new class will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays for four weeks. Students will explore different media and the fundamentals of art.
Middle & High School Art, for ages 11-17: Starting Oct. 12, a new class will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays days for four weeks. The class will explore careers in art, including graphic design, cartooning, fashion, interior design and scientific illustration.
‘Remembering Frank’
“Remembering Frank,” a retrospective of works by the late Frank Creech, is on display through Oct. 9 in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
Clayton Piano Festival returns this month
The Clayton Piano Festival returns Oct. 14-22 with six concerts in four venues. Now in its fifth year, the Piano Festival will hold concerts at the Cary Arts Center in Cary, the Preston Woodall House in Benson, the Wagner House in Clayton and The Clayton Center.
This year’s concerts will cover a variety of music genres, including Ragtime and progressive rock. Performers this year include Rachael Flowers, a musician and composer who lost her sight as an infant. Along with returning performers Jonathan Levin and Angelo Rondello, ragtime pianist and composer Mill McNally and Russian pianist Azamat Sydykov will also play.
To conclude the fifth season, all five artists will perform together on stage at the same time on five pianos.
Ticket prices for concerts with dinner at the Wagner House and Preston Woodall House are $45 for adults, $35 for seniors and $25 for students. Concert-only tickets are $15 for adults and $5 students. Tickets for the final concert are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military and free for ages 17 and younger. For tickets, go to http://www.claytonpianofestival.org/schedule-tickets.
Send arts notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments