Faith Notes: Oct. 9

Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at First Christian Church, 1001 S. Crescent Drive, Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate. An auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Plates of barbecued pork will be on sale from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Stevens Chapel Baptist Church, 2850 Stevens Chapel Road between Smithfield and Princeton. An auction will follow at 6:30.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Blackman’s Grove Baptist Church fellowship center on Wood-Lee Road south of Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. An auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Spirit Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Zaxby’s of Clayton, 12857 U.S. 70 Business. Proceeds will go to the scholarship fund at First Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton. A second benefit for the scholarship fund is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Marco’s Pizza in Clayton Corners shopping center, 11689 U.S. 70 Business.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks.
Sanders Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Day Sale on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Pomona Creech Community Building on Brogden Road five miles east of Smithfield. Supper will be at 6 p.m. An auction of crafts, baked goods, flowers and other items will begin at 7 p.m.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at New Zealand Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 5312 Meadowbrook Road, Benson. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. The church will also hold a silent auction that day. This event was originally scheduled for Oct. 8.
Elder Mary Bland will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at St. Stephens Church of Christ, 308 W. First St., Princeton. Lunch will follow the service.
Burnell Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Oct. 23, at the church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. Calvary’s Mark will sing at 10 a.m. Lunch in the Family Life Center will follow the 11 a.m. worship hour. Revival services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26.
Baptist Center Church will celebrate its 145th anniversary and homecoming Sunday, Oct. 16, at the church, 2197 Jack Road, Clayton. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. A covered-dish lunch will follow. The church began 145 years ago under a brush arbor. To learn more, go to baptistcenterchurch.org.
Rains Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate Harvest Sunday Oct. 23 at the church, 5430 Princeton-Kenly Road, Kenly. Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m. The Rev. Johnny Sullivan, interim pastor, will deliver the 11 a.m. message. Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 23-26. The church will provide a nursery for all services.
Pastor James Baldwin of Ellerbee will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Small Chapel Church, 8055 U.S. 701, Newton Grove.
A car wash and yard sale will get underway at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Also, breakfast biscuits will be available in the fellowship hall.
A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road, Clayton. The festival will feature games, arts and crafts, storytelling, inflatables, trunk-or-treat and a cakewalk. Costumes are OK, just no scary ones.
Barbecue plates will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lee’s Chapel Advent Christian Church, 4154 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. An auction of crafts, cakes, pies, applejacks, sweet potatoes, jams and jellies will begin at 7 p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church will hold a blessing of the animals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at East Clayton Community Park, 1774 Glen Laurel Road, Clayton.
People to People Day is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. James Church of Christ, 9573 N.C. 222 West. Middlesex. The church invites the public to meet elected leaders, political candidates, business leaders and community leaders.
The Bowling Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct.16, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Dr. Michael C. Blackwell, president of the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, will speak. Lunch will follow the worship service.
Revival services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12 at Divine Crossings Baptist Church, 440 Little Divine Road, Selma. The Social Security Boys will sing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Asbury United Methodist Church at the corner of Caroline Avenue and South Bright Leah Boulevard in Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
Trunk or Treat is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Greater Vision Worship Center, 720 Second Ave., Smithfield. The festival will feature food, candy games with prizes, music and face painting.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments