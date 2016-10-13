Community Notes: Oct. 16

Clayton
A health fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. The fair will offer vision and hearing screenings, spinal checks, nutrition information, blood pressure and blood glucose checks and CPR instruction. Also, bring old and unneeded medications for disposal. It’s all free.
Here are upcoming events at Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library, 100 S. Church St., Clayton: Third Monday Book Club, 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17; story time for children in grades K-5, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18; story time for children preschool age and younger, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19; baby story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20; Junior Book Club for ages 7-12, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
The Clayton Center for Active Aging will travel to the State Fair on Oct. 18. The cost is $12. On Oct. 25, the center invites older adults to travel to the Big M Casino near Myrtle Beach. That trip got rescheduled because of Hurricane Matthew. The cost is $85 per person. A trip to Biltmore for Christmas and shopping is on the calendar for Nov. 14-16. That cost is $260. To learn more about a trip, call 919-553-4350. Separately, a do-it-yourself painting class meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. The cost is $5, which includes supplies.
Johnston County
Harbor’s next “Walk the Park in Her Shoes” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Community Park, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The 5K run and walk raise money for Harbor. which provides aid, including shelter, to victims of rape and domestic violence. Registration for the run is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The race follows at 9. Registration for the walk is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The walk follows at 10. The cost is $25 for adults and $5 for ages 17 and younger. An event T-shirt is 4$10. For more information, call 919-938-3566.
The Johnston County Voluntary Agricultural District Advisory Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
The Johnston County MS Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at The Church at Clayton Crossings, 11407 U.S. 70 Business, Clayton.
The Moccasin Creek Service District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Johnston County Agricultural Building, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
“Halloween Hero Bash,” a benefit for Donate Life NC, is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Double Barley Brewing, 3174 U.S. 70, Smithfield. Kids’ events will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with a costume contest at 5:30. An adult costume contest will be at 9 p.m. The judge for both contest will be a local resident who donated a kidney to help a friend in need.
The Johnston County Public Health Department offers free HIV and syphilis testing. For an appointment, call 919-989-5200.
The Johnston County Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. The group welcomes players of all skill levels. Play is free; pay only for your food. To learn more, email southerner@earthlink.net. Write Scrabble in the subject line.
The book club based at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to club members. For more information, call Morgan Paty at 919-934-8146 or email mpaty@pljcs.org.
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday every month. Meetings are at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum will hold its barbecue cook-off and rocking chair marathon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on the museum grounds, 709 N. Church St., Kenly. The event will offer family-friendly activities, music and food.
McGee’s Crossroads
A blood drive is scheduled from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at McGee’s Crossroads Elementary School, 10330 N.C. 50 North, Angier. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Princeton
A blood drive is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Princeton High School, 101 Dr. Donnie H. Jones Jr. Blvd., Princeton. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Smithfield
Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive in Smithfield invites children to trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The first 200 children will receive trick-or-treat bags. The bags, along with a list of participating stores, will be available in guest services between Nike and Dairy Queen. The event is free.
The Smithfield Kiwanis Club will hold its annual pancake supper from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 140 E. Market St., Smithfield. The cost is $7.
A blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at First Baptist Church, 125 S. Fourth St., Smithfield. To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A craft and vendor fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Smithfield-Selma High School, 700 Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield.
