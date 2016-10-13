Faith Notes: Oct. 16

A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Tippett’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2530 Shotwell Road, Clayton. The festival will offer children’s activities, free food and trunk-or-treat.
Grace Episcopal Church will hold a fall festival from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Clayton Community Park on Amelia Church Road. The festival will offer a bounce house for children, games for all ages and lunch.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. Also at Hephzibah, the Southern Ambassadors will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A live chalk drawing by David West is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church, 1461 Jerusalem Church Road, Kenly.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Blackman’s Grove Baptist Church fellowship center on Wood-Lee Road south of Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. An auction will begin at 7 p.m.
Spirit Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Zaxby’s of Clayton, 12857 U.S. 70 Business. Proceeds will go to the scholarship fund at First Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton. A second benefit for the scholarship fund is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Marco’s Pizza in Clayton Corners shopping center, 11689 U.S. 70 Business.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks.
Sanders Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Day Sale on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Pomona Creech Community Building on Brogden Road five miles east of Smithfield. Supper will be at 6 p.m. An auction of crafts, baked goods, flowers and other items will begin at 7 p.m.
A memorial service for the Rev. Linda Lock is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Avery Grove AME Zion Church on Freedom Road, Smithfield. Elder Odatta Batts, pastor of Mingo Hill Baptist Church, will speak.
Burnell Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Oct. 23, at the church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. Calvary’s Mark will sing at 10 a.m. Lunch in the Family Life Center will follow the 11 a.m. worship hour. Revival services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26.
Rains Crossroads Original Free Will Baptist Church will celebrate Harvest Sunday Oct. 23 at the church, 5430 Princeton-Kenly Road, Kenly. Sunday School will begin at 9:45 a.m. The Rev. Johnny Sullivan, interim pastor, will deliver the 11 a.m. message. Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 23-26. The church will provide a nursery for all services.
A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road, Clayton. The festival will feature games, arts and crafts, storytelling, inflatables, trunk-or-treat and a cakewalk. Costumes are OK, just no scary ones.
Barbecue plates will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
People to People Day is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. James Church of Christ, 9573 N.C. 222 West. Middlesex. The church invites the public to meet elected leaders, political candidates, business leaders and community leaders.
The Bowling Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct.16, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Dr. Michael C. Blackwell, president of the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, will speak. Lunch will follow the worship service.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Asbury United Methodist Church at the corner of Caroline Avenue and South Bright Leah Boulevard in Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
Trunk or Treat is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Greater Vision Worship Center, 720 Second Ave., Smithfield. The festival will feature food, candy games with prizes, music and face painting.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments