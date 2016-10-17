People Notes: Oct. 9

Girl Scout earns Gold Award
Dorothy Colon of Smithfield has earned the Gold Award, Girl Scouting’s highest honor.
For her Gold Award project, Colon staged Cheer Camp 2016 in the gym at Smithfield-Selma High School. Open to students in middle school and high school, the camp was designed to combat stereotypes about cheerleading.
Colon encouraged students at her camp to take part in cheerleading regardless of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or physique. She also created a booklet explaining how to create and hold a cheer camp.
Colon is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Victor Colon. She is a senior at Smithfield-Selma High School, where she is a cheerleader and member of the National Honor Society.
Colon is a member of Girl Scout Troop 1855, led by Bridgette Kimball. At her church, she is a member of the mass choir, women’s choir and youth choir.
Foundation director earns certification
Sol Halliburton, director of the Johnston Health Foundation, has earned her professional certification from CFRE International. In doing so, she met a series of standards set by the organization, including tenure in the profession, education, demonstrated fundraising achievement and a commitment to service to not-for-profit organizations.
She also passed a written exam testing the knowledge, skills and abilities that are required of a fundraising executive.
Halliburton joined Johnston Health in September 2015.
She and her husband, Andy, live in Raleigh.
Comments