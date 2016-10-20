Faith Notes: Oct. 23

Oakland Presbyterian Church is seeking handcrafted items and some commercial products for its crafts bazaar on Nov. 19. To learn more, go to opcbazaar.weebly.com or call the church office at 919-934-5476.
A fall festival is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Sardis Baptist Church, 5444 Brogden Road, Smithfield. The festival will offer food, trunk-or-treat, pumpkin painting, costume contests, cakewalks, hayrides and games. It’s all free.
Enjoy Christian music during a Holy Grounds Coffee House from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. Admission is free A fall festival is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church. The festival will feature food and games for children. Admission is free.
A fall festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church, 2595 Lassiter Road, Four Oaks. Plates of chicken pastry will be available for $6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Hots dogs, hamburgers, french fries and drinks will be $1. An auction of quilts, woodworking, photographs, paintings, pottery, cakes, pies, jams, jellies and other items will begin at 7 p.m.
An all-you-can-eat breakfast is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The cost is $5. The gospel music group Servants Heart will sing at 6 p.m Oct. 30. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A fall festival is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Interstate Ministries, 4584 U.S. 70 Business West, Clayton. The festival will feature games, trunk-or-treat and food. Admission is free. For transportation, call Teresa Sanders at 919-633-4343 or Carmen Cole at 919-934-5636.
Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church is seeking vendors for its Harvest Festival Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 5. For more information, email tamer7911@gmail.com.
The gospel music group Full Reliance will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Pisgah Baptist Church, 3689 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group. Trunk-or-treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Kelvin Barnes, pastor of Gray’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov, 13, at Antioch Baptist Church, 8490 N.C. 39, Middlesex.
The 28th annual Holy Convocation is scheduled for Nov. 9-13 at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church of Deliverance, 114 Lakeview Drive, Four Oaks. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Pastor Jimmy Frederick of Higher Calling Ministries in Goldsboro will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Small Chapel Church, 8055 U.S. 701, Newton Grove. Small Chapel’s pastor, Bishop Ray Mott, will celebrate his 36th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Tippett’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2530 Shotwell Road, Clayton. The festival will offer children’s activities, free food and trunk-or-treat.
Spirit Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Zaxby’s of Clayton, 12857 U.S. 70 Business. Proceeds will go to the scholarship fund at First Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton. A second benefit for the scholarship fund is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Marco’s Pizza in Clayton Corners shopping center, 11689 U.S. 70 Business.
A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Baptist Center Church, 2163 Ranch Road, Clayton. The festival will feature games, arts and crafts, storytelling, inflatables, trunk-or-treat and a cakewalk. Costumes are OK, just no scary ones.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 4633 U.S. 70 East, Princeton. Also at Hephzibah, the Southern Ambassadors will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A live chalk drawing by David West is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church, 1461 Jerusalem Church Road, Kenly.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks.
Sanders Chapel United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Day Sale on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Pomona Creech Community Building on Brogden Road five miles east of Smithfield. Supper will be at 6 p.m. An auction of crafts, baked goods, flowers and other items will begin at 7 p.m.
Barbecue plates will be on sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
Plates of barbecued chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Asbury United Methodist Church at the corner of Caroline Avenue and South Bright Leah Boulevard in Smithfield. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available.
