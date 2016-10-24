Arts Notes: Oct. 26

Photos coming to JCC gallery
Photos by Kyle Wilson of Clayton will be on display Nov. 1-Dec. 4 in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield.
A reception for the artist is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Wilson became interested in photography while in college, helping his father with wedding and portrait photography. He became interested again when he moved to North Carolina as part of a career change from middle management to information technology.
“I was fascinated by what I found left behind in this area – barns, farmhouses, industries, belongings,” Wilson said.
His photos have been in exhibits in Michigan, Virginia, Maryland, Philadelphia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
“If these photos have a mission, it is to capture the beauty in everyday objects, the simplicity of rarely viewed scenes, and present them in a unique way,” Wilson said.
Christmas show in Selma
The American Music Jubilee in Selma will present its Christmas show Nov. 5 through Dec. 21 at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St. For a schedule of performances, go to amjubilee.com. For tickets, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
American music in Smithfield
A concert of American music is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Sharon Baptist Church, 116 Britt St., Smithfield. The concert, a project of the Johnston County Music Association, will feature works by Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, Peter Yarrow and others. Admission is free.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
