Faith Notes: Oct. 30

A yard sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton. A screening of “God’s Not Dead 2” is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hood’s Grove Baptist Church, 677 Hood’s Grove Church Road, Newton Grove. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. For more information, call 919-894-4761.
The Social Security Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Divine Crossings Baptist Church, 440 Little Divine Road, Selma.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Stevens Chapel Baptist Church, 2850 Stevens Chapel Road, Smithfield. Dinner will follow.
A fall festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lanwood Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. The festival will feature games with prizes, inflatables, cakewalks and free food.
Plates of barbecued pork will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Selma Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church at the corner of West Elizabeth and Graves streets in Selma. The cost is $8 per plate. An auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Safe Haven will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. at First Baptist Church, 403 N. Main St., Four Oaks. The Rev. Jeff Clark, a former pastor, will speak. Lunch will follow the service.
Bishop R.B. Mott, pastor of Small Chapel Church near Newton Grove, will speak at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Pisgah Top Church, 171 Lamm Ave., Erwin.
The Men of Valor will celebrate their 12th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Howell Chapel Church, 214 E. Preston St., Selma. A number of gospel choirs will perform. Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Apostle Wilma Hampton of Miracle Temple in Selma will speak. Howell Chapel will celebrate its 112th anniversary and homecoming with services at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Elder Winfred E. Parker will speak in the morning. Lunch will follow the service. Pastor Kenneth Williams of Franklinton will speak in the afternoon.
Oakland Presbyterian Church is seeking handcrafted items and some commercial products for its crafts bazaar on Nov. 19. To learn more, go to opcbazaar.weebly.com or call the church office at 919-934-5476.
A fall festival is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Sardis Baptist Church, 5444 Brogden Road, Smithfield. The festival will offer food, trunk-or-treat, pumpkin painting, costume contests, cakewalks, hayrides and games. It’s all free.
A fall festival will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church, 2595 Lassiter Road, Four Oaks. Plates of chicken pastry will be available for $6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Hots dogs, hamburgers, french fries and drinks will be $1. An auction of quilts, woodworking, photographs, paintings, pottery, cakes, pies, jams, jellies and other items will begin at 7 p.m.
The gospel music group Servants Heart will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church is seeking vendors for its Harvest Festival Vendor Show on Saturday, Nov. 5. For more information, email tamer7911@gmail.com.
The gospel music group Full Reliance will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Pisgah Baptist Church, 3689 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group. Trunk-or-treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Kelvin Barnes, pastor of Gray’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov, 13, at Antioch Baptist Church, 8490 N.C. 39, Middlesex.
The 28th annual Holy Convocation is scheduled for Nov. 9-13 at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church of Deliverance, 114 Lakeview Drive, Four Oaks. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
A fall festival is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Tippett’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2530 Shotwell Road, Clayton. The festival will offer children’s activities, free food and trunk-or-treat.
Trunk-or-treat is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks.
