Business Notes: Oct. 30

KS Bank earns recognition
Smithfield-based KS Bank has received the Banky Award from The Institute for Extraordinary Banking. The award recognizes just 60 of 6,000 community banks in the United States.
“This award recognizes financially sound, highly effective, community-focused banks, and we are proud to be among such an elite group of community banks,” said Harold T. Keen, president and chief executive of KS Bank.
‘Thank You’ moved to Nov. 1
The Smithfield-Selma Chamber of Commerce will say “thank you” to its members from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 1115 Outlet Center Drive, Smithfield. The event, rescheduled because of Hurricane Matthew, will offer music, food and prizes.
