Community Notes: Oct. 30

Clayton
Serve the Need will serve Thanksgiving meals to needy Johnstonians on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Clayton. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clayton Civitan Club, 340 McCullers St. Dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St. Free tickets are available from 9:30 a.m. to noon Fridays at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 U.S. Business, Clayton; from 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays at Clayton Area Ministries, 704 E. Main St.; and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. weekdays at First Baptist Church. Tickets should be picked up by Nov. 18. For more information, call 919-550-0614.
Equestrian demonstrations with 2016 Olympians Phillip Dutton and Boyd Martin are scheduled from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Portofino Equestrian Center, 213 Portofino Drive, Clayton. For tickets, email masterclassatportofino@gmail.com or call 919-359-9090. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Johnston County.
The Clayton Center for Active Aging center invites older adults to travel to Biltmore for Christmas and shopping Nov. 14-16. The cost is $260. To learn more about a trip, call 919-553-4350. Separately, a do-it-yourself painting class meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center, 303 Dairy Road, Clayton. The cost is $5, which includes supplies.
Johnston County
A childbirth class will begin Monday, Oct. 31, at the Johnston County Public Health Department, 517 N. Bright Leaf Blvd., Smithfield. The first session will meet from 3 to 6 p.m. Separately, the Health Department will offer a self-management class for Johnstonians with chronic diseases. That class will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield. A self-management class for diabetics will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 5, also at the library. The Health Department’s next stop-smoking class will begin Jan. 2. To learn more about a class, email Kimetha Fulwood at kimetha.fulwood@johnstonnc.com or call her at 919-989-5200.
An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Johnston County Animal Services, 115 Shelter Way, Smithfield. The open house will feature reduced adoption fees for dogs and cats, rabies vaccines, microchip plants, an “Ask the Trainer” session from noon to 1 p.m., food and other vendors, a bounce house, pony rides and face painting.
“Raise the Booty,” an auction to benefit the Johnston County Partnership for Children, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Double Barley Brewing, 3174 U.S. 70, Smithfield. Tickets are $50 and include a Low Country boil, plus live and silent auctions. For tickets, go to partnershipforchildrenjoco.org.
The Johnston County Citizens Association will holds it 36th annual Tribute to Excellence Banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Johsnton Central Alumni Center, 1002 Massey St., Smithfield. This year’s honorees are are Barbara Maye, Crystal Kimpson Roberts, Dr. Lacy Simpson and Craig James. Tickets are $20 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds provide college scholarships to high school seniors. For tickets, call 919-437-4496.
The Johnston County Scrabble group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays at McDonald’s, 884 W. Market St., Smithfield. The group welcomes players of all skill levels. Play is free; pay only for your food. To learn more, email southerner@earthlink.net. Write Scrabble in the subject line.
The book club based at the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield welcomes new members. The club meets at 12:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Club members suggest the titles to read, and the library lends copies of each month’s selection to club members. For more information, call Morgan Paty at 919-934-8146 or email mpaty@pljcs.org.
The Johnston County Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday every month. Meetings are at the Johnston County Agricultural Center, 2736 N.C. 210, Smithfield.
Kenly
The Tobacco Farm Life Museum will hold its barbecue cook-off and rocking chair marathon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on the museum grounds, 709 N. Church St., Kenly. The event will offer family-friendly activities, music and food.
Smithfield
The first “Touch-A-Truck” is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in downtown Smithfield. The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield invites children to see, touch and safely explore trucks, heavy machinery, tractors, emergency vehicles, tractor-trailer rigs, utility trucks, even a helicopter. Admission is free. Tickets will be available for bounce houses and face painting. Food trucks will be on hand. Proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Johnston County.
A fall festival is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Smithfield. The event will feature trunk-or-treating, carnival games with candy prizes, a cupcake walk, face painting, temporary tattoos, pumpkin painting, cornhole, food, drinks, craft stations and costume contests for all ages.
Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive in Smithfield invites children to trick-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The first 200 children will receive trick-or-treat bags. The bags, along with a list of participating stores, will be available in guest services between Nike and Dairy Queen. The event is free.
