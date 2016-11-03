People Notes: Nov. 6

8:27 President Obama rails on Donald Trump during UNC rally Pause

0:33 Large crowd gathers to see President Obama in Chapel Hill

5:09 James Taylor sings 'Carolina In My Mind' at UNC Hillary Clinton rally

4:14 Obama blasts Burr and Trump at Chapel Hill rally

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

2:14 Deborah Ross: People of NC just want their state back

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned

2:26 Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

1:19 Will Ferrell campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Durham