People Notes: Nov. 6

Clayton High grad retires from military
Lt. Col. Jimmie Holmes has retired from the Ohio Air Force National Guard after 23 years of military service. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1969.
Holmes holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from N.C. State University, where he earned the rank of second lieutenant in the Air Force ROTC program.
While in the U.S. Air Force, Holmes received a master’s degree in English from Boston University.
He and his wife, the former Barbara Boyle of Garner, have three children and three grandchildren.
Holmes is the son of Jim and Ann Holmes of Clayton.
State Fair winner
A Johnston County resident was among in the winners in the N.C. State Fair’s sheep contest. Grace Roper, 14, of Wendell showed a champion and reserve champion animal.
Comments