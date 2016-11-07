Faith Notes: Nov. 9

Pisgah Baptist Church will hold turkey shoots Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at the church, 3689 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Refreshments will be available.
“Surving the Holidays,” a seminar for people grieving a loved one’s death, is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. The cost is $5 and includes lunch and materials. The church will offer special programing for children ages 6-17, and it will provide child care for children 5 and younger. To register, email Sherrie@horneumc.net or call 919-553-6464.
Crosby Lane will perform at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the performer.
A crafts fair is scheduled from Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Family Life Center at Pisgah Baptist Church, 3689 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Also, grilled Boston butts will be available for $30.
A bazaar is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church, 3168 N.C. 96 South, Four Oaks. The bazaar will offer baked goods, chili, Brunswick stew, hot dogs, crafts and second-time-around items.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 27-30 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 west of Kenly.
Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13-17 at Stancil’s Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church at the intersection of highways 222 and 39 near Kenly. The Rev. Dennis Pollock will speak.
Bishop Ray Mott of Small Chapel Church near Newton Grove will speak at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Bible Way Church, 4700 Bible Way Church Road, Linden.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
Oakland Presbyterian Church in the Cleveland community is seeking handcrafted items and some commercial products for its crafts bazaar on Nov. 19. To learn more, go to opcbazaar.weebly.com or call the church office at 919-934-5476.
Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hood’s Grove Baptist Church, 677 Hood’s Grove Church Road, Newton Grove. The cost is $8 per plate, with takeout available. For more information, call 919-894-4761.
A fall festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lanwood Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. The festival will feature games with prizes, inflatables, cakewalks and free food.
Plates of barbecued pork will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Selma Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church at the corner of West Elizabeth and Graves streets in Selma. The cost is $8 per plate. An auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Safe Haven will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
The Men of Valor will celebrate their 12th anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Howell Chapel Church, 214 E. Preston St., Selma. A number of gospel choirs will perform. Revival services are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Apostle Wilma Hampton of Miracle Temple in Selma will speak. Howell Chapel will celebrate its 112th anniversary and homecoming with services at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Elder Winfred E. Parker will speak in the morning. Lunch will follow the service. Pastor Kenneth Williams of Franklinton will speak in the afternoon.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 2017 Galilee Road, Smithfield. The Rev. Kelvin Barnes, pastor of Gray’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
A homecoming service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov, 13, at Antioch Baptist Church, 8490 N.C. 39, Middlesex.
The 28th annual Holy Convocation is scheduled for Nov. 9-13 at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church of Deliverance, 114 Lakeview Drive, Four Oaks. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
