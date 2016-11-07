Arts Notes: Nov. 9

Art in Clayton
Works by Raleigh artist Eric McRay are on display through Nov. 30 at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. McRay is an abstract painter who works in acrylics.
Art sought for exhibits
Clayton Visual Arts Inc. is seeking artists for its 2017 exhibits at The Clayton Center. To apply, artists should submit a resume, a portfolio of four to six images and $10 to the Exhibits Committee. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. To learn more, go to claytonvisualartsnc.org/call-for-artists/.
Writers to meet
The Johnston County Writers Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Selma Public Library, 301 N. Pollock St., Selma.
Photos at JCC gallery
Photos by Kyle Wilson of Clayton are on display through Dec. 4 in the Frank Creech Art Gallery at Johnston Community College, 245 College Road, Smithfield. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Christmas show in Selma
The American Music Jubilee in Selma is performing its Christmas show through Dec. 21 at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St. For a schedule of performances, go to amjubilee.com. For tickets, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
Art class for kids
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
Send arts notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
