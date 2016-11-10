Community Notes: Nov. 13

Benson
The Benson Museum of Local History is seeking nominations for the 2017 Black History Month honoree. The honor is open to citizens who have made a positive impact on the community. Nominations are due by Dec. 16. To learn more, email Terry Hobgood at thobgood@townofbenson.com or call 919-894-1266.
Clayton
The Clayton Newcomers Club will met at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Cleveland Draft House, 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton. Mike Dorman will speak. He is founder and director of Military Missions in Action, which provides services to veterans with traumatic brain injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
First Street Tavern and Mama Shabs Boutique, which share space at 115 E. First St. in Clayton, are drop-off spots for donations to the Johnston County chapter of Cover the City. The nonprofit is seeking donations of new and gently used blankets for the homeless.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the fellowship hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 218 S. Second St., Smithfield. Dwight Morris, head of the Johnston County Partnership for Children, will speak. The party asks members to bring donations of school supplies, office supplies and games for the Johnston County Boys & Girls Club, which fell victim to flooding after Hurricane Matthew.
Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites youngsters to create a LEGO Winter Wonderland Dec. 28-30. Build a hilltop village, slopes for skiers and sledders and motorized contraptions like snowmobile and gondolas. Sessions for children ages 5-7 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon; session for ages 8-12 will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.playwell.org. For more information, call 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
South Smithfield Elementary School is seeking donations of gifts and gift cards to aid needy families at Christmas. The school says many children lost their homes to flooding after Hurricane Matthew. For more information, call Julie Hopkins at 919-934-8979.
The sixth annual Downtown Smithfield Wine Walk, a benefit for Harbor Inc., is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The walk will begin at Pizazz, Harbor’s resale shop, at 119 N. Third St. The cost is $20 per person.
