Arts Notes: Nov. 13

A ‘Ho Ho Christmas’
Gaylon Pope and Sweet Water will present a “Ho Ho Christmas” at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
Ava Museum to debut new exhibit
The Ava Gardner Museum will debut a new exhibit, “Ava Living in London,” in December. Gardner lived in London from 1968 until her death in 1990, and she filmed there.
In Gardner’s own words, traveling and living abroad had a profound effect on her life for the better. The film “Pandora and the Flying Dutchman” got “me outside these United States for the first time,” she said. “One trip abroad, honey, and I almost never looked backed.”
The exhibit, which will open with tea at 10 a.m. Dec. 10, will include publicity shots from Gardner’s time filming there, video from those films and tableaus recreating iconic scenes from her life in London.
The museum is located at 325 E. Market St. in downtown Smithfield. To learn more, go to www.avagardner.org. Also, follow the museum on Facebook and Twitter.
Christmas show in Selma
Here are upcoming performances of the American Music Jubliee’s Christmas show: 1:40 p.m. Nov. 17 and 1:40 and 7:40 p.m. Nov. 18-19. Shows are at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma. For ticket information, call 919-202-9927 or go to amjubilee.com.
