Faith Notes: Nov. 16

Plates of barbecued pork and chicken will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 2900 Ebenezer Church Road between Benson and Coats. The cost is $8 per plate, with a drive-thru available. Crafts, baked good and frozen entrees will be available throughout the day. Also, the church will raffle a homemade quilt, a pair of handcrafted Adirondack chairs with table, and a farm table with bench.
A craft bazaar is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Oakland Presbyterian Church, 8927 Cleveland Road, Clayton. The church will have breakfast and lunch items for sale.
The Taylors will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier.
A Thanksgiving service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2861 Brogden Road, Smithfield. Minister Charles Moody of Revelation Baptist Church in Raleigh will speak.
Pisgah Baptist Church will hold turkey shoots Nov. 18-19 at the church, 3689 N.C. 210, Smithfield. Hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Refreshments will be available.
Crosby Lane will perform at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the performer.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 27-30 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 west of Kenly.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
A fall festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lanwood Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. The festival will feature games with prizes, inflatables, cakewalks and free food.
Safe Haven will sing at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Smithfield First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1000 Wilson’s Mills Road, Smithfield. Admission is free; the church will collect an offering for the group.
