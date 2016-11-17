Faith Notes: Nov. 20

“Tastes of the Season,” a Christmas bazaar, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. Purchase a Fraser fir Christmas tree and shop for homemade baked goods, frozen casseroles, frozen soups and handmade gifts. Biscuits and coffee will be on sale for breakfast. Lunch will offer hot dogs and drinks.
This Christmas, Greater Vision Worship Center will give away toys for children from birth to age 13. Registration for the giveaway is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 720 Second Ave., Smithfield.
The Taylors will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, 4440 Piney Grove Road, Angier.
A Thanksgiving service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Green Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2861 Brogden Road, Smithfield. Minister Charles Moody of Revelation Baptist Church in Raleigh will speak.
Revival services are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 27-30 at New Jerusalem Free Will Baptist Church on N.C. 222 west of Kenly.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
