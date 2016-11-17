Holiday Happenings

Benson
The Benson Foundation for the Arts will present a Christmas musical, “A Christmas Stand: Songs of the Season,” at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the W.J. Barefoot Auditorium, 303 E. Church St. For tickets, which are $12, call the Benson Chamber of Commerce at 919-894-3825. Tickets will also be available at the door.
“Christmas on Main” is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on Main Street in downtown Benson. The town will hold a parade and light its Christmas tree. Santa Claus will hear Christmas wishes at Jenny’s Sweet Creations.
Clayton
“Tastes of the Season,” a Christmas bazaar, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. Purchase a Fraser fir Christmas tree and shop for homemade baked goods, frozen casseroles, frozen soups and handmade gifts. Biscuits and coffee will be on sale for breakfast. Lunch will offer hot dogs and drinks.
The Clayton Christmas parade will step off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street.
Smithfield
The town’s tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the corner of Third and Market streets. Enjoy hot chocolate, entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Parks and Recreation Department invites the young and young at heart to swim with Santa Claus from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road. Enjoy cookies and milk too. The swim is free for SRAC members. For nonmembers, the cost ranges from $2 to $5.50 depending on age and residency.
The fifth annual Grinch Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K & Jingle Bell Jog will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Park, 600 Booker Dairy Road. Runners are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to aid needy children at Christmastime. And if you like, dress up as your favorite Whoville character. Race packets will be available for pickup between 3 and 7 p.m Friday, Dec. 2, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road. The run begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The jog/walk steps off at 10:05. To learn more, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Christmas parade will step off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The parade travels along Market Street.
