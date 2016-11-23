Holiday Happenings

Benson
“Christmas on Main” is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on Main Street in downtown Benson. The town will hold a parade and light its Christmas tree. Santa Claus will hear Christmas wishes at Jenny’s Sweet Creations.
Bentonville
A Christmas open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site, 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks.
Members of Co. D 27th N.C. Troops will demonstrate how Civil War-era North Carolina soldiers and civilians celebrated the holidays. Visitors can wander through a small military camp and vote on their favorite decorated tent. Children will get the opportunity to take part in a scavenger hunt. Guests will also enjoy seeing the festively decorated Harper House kitchen, where volunteers will serve hot cider and cookies. To get into the spirit of the season, visitors can help the costumed interpreters string popcorn and cranberries to decorate the Christmas tree.
Wagon rides will be available. Free children’s games and activities will take place throughout the day. The Harper House, which was used as a hospital during the Battle of Bentonville, will be open for hourly tours.
Clayton
The Town of Clayton will hold its Christmas Village and tree lighting Thursday, Dec. 1. Starting at 5:30 p.m., Main Street will host two and a half hours of music, business open houses, a live Nativity and visit from Santa Claus, who will hear Christmas wishes. The town will light its Christmas tree at 8 p.m. on Town Square at the corner of Fayetteville and Main Streets.
“Tastes of the Season,” a Christmas bazaar, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Amelia Christian Church, 1696 Amelia Church Road, Clayton. Purchase a Fraser fir Christmas tree and shop for homemade baked goods, frozen casseroles, frozen soups and handmade gifts. Biscuits and coffee will be on sale for breakfast. Lunch will offer hot dogs and drinks.
The High Riders 4-H Horse Club will hold its sixth annual Christmas open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12490 Buffalo Road, Clayton. The event will offer crafts, refreshments, horse rides and information on 4-H. Admission is free. For more information, call 919-523-2287.
Santa’s Workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Clayton Community Center, 715 Amelia Church Road, Clayton, The town invites children to make a Christmas gift for a loved one. Admission is two canned goods per child. For more information, call 919-553-1550.
The Clayton Christmas parade will step off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street.
In Clayton, Santa Claus will call children during the second week in December to hear their Christmas wishes. The registration form is online at townofclaytonnc.org/Parks-and-Recreation/santa-calls.aspx. The deadline to register is Dec. 5.
Smithfield
The town’s tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the corner of Third and Market streets. Enjoy hot chocolate, entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus.
Santa Claus will hear Christmas wishes from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the corner of Third and Market streets.
The Parks and Recreation Department invites the young and young at heart to swim with Santa Claus from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road. Enjoy cookies and milk too. The swim is free for SRAC members. For nonmembers, the cost ranges from $2 to $5.50 depending on age and residency.
The fifth annual Grinch Stink, Stank, Stunk 5K & Jingle Bell Jog will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Park, 600 Booker Dairy Road. Runners are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to aid needy children at Christmastime. And if you like, dress up as your favorite Whoville character. Race packets will be available for pickup between 3 and 7 p.m Friday, Dec. 2, at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 Booker Dairy Road. The run begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The jog/walk steps off at 10:05. To learn more, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 919-934-1408.
The Smithfield Christmas parade will step off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The parade travels along Market Street.
The Howell Theatre will show free screenings of “Polar Express,” “Elf” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Santa Claus will hear Christmas wishes from 10 a.m. to noon. The movie theater is at 141 S. Third St.
Free carriage rides with Santa will be available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in downtown Smithfield. Rides begin at the corner of Third and Market streets.
Email your holiday happening to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
Comments