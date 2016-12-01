Community Notes: Dec. 4

Benson
The Benson Museum of Local History is seeking nominations for the 2017 Black History Month honoree. Past recipients include Harvey Johnson, Rosa Clark, Annie Peark Clark Mack, Frances Williams and Johnnie Barfield Greene. The honor is open to citizens who have made a positive impact on the community. Nominations are due by Dec. 16. To learn more, email Terry Hobgood at thobgood@townofbenson.com or call 919-894-1266.
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at American Legion Post 109, 606 N. Wall St., Benson. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Clayton
First Street Tavern and Mama Shabs Boutique, which share space at 115 E. First St. in Clayton, are drop-off spots for donations to the Johnston County chapter of Cover the City. The nonprofit is seeking donations of new and gently used blankets for the homeless.
Johnston County
District Court in North Carolina is celebrating its anniversary. An open house to mark the milestone is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Johnston County Courthouse, 207 E. Johnston St., Smithfield. “An anniversary like this is a rare occasion,” said Jacquelyn L. Lee, chief District Court judge. “The Johnston County Courthouse is excited to bring this celebration to the community in an effort to share and recognize the importance of courts in our community. I hope that this celebration helps bring together key court system stakeholders and its citizens.”
The Johnston County chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Golden Corral on East Market Street near Interstate 95 in Smithfield. The group will install 2017 officers and exchange Christmas gifts. Members should bring a $10 wrapped gift.
The Smithfield Light Infantry Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans welcomes new members. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Parkside Cafe, 2176 U.S. 70-A, Pine Level.
Selma
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Selma Masonic Lodge, 405 N. Pollock St., Selma. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Smithfield
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites youngsters to create a LEGO Winter Wonderland Dec. 28-30. Build a hilltop village, slopes for skiers and sledders and motorized contraptions like snowmobile and gondolas. Sessions for children ages 5-7 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon; session for ages 8-12 will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.playwell.org. For more information, call 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
South Smithfield Elementary School is seeking donations of gifts and gift cards to aid needy families at Christmas. The school says many children lost their homes to flooding after Hurricane Matthew. For more information, call Julie Hopkins at 919-934-8979.
Wilson’s Mills
A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in the fellowship hall at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 952 Swift Creek Road near Wilson’s Mills. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Send community notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
