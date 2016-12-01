Faith Notes: Dec. 4

Four Oaks United Methodist Church will present a Christmas cantata at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church, 302 N. Church St., Four Oaks. A reception will follow.
Here’s the schedule of Christmas services at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton: Advent lessons and carols, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; Christmas pageant, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; Christmas carol sing, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; and Christmas Communion service, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
The Sonrise Choir will present “The Christmas Story, a Classic Carol Celebration” at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton.
A Christmas cantata is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The church will present a Christmas play, “Jesus Means Christmas to Me,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
A Christmas cantata is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma. The church’s children will present their Christmas play at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
A quarterly service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Mt. Sinai United Holy Church, 2106 Pine Level-Selma, Pine Level. Elder Stevie T. Roberston of Anointed Vision Ministry in Goldsboro will speak.
A live nativity is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Smithfield Advent Christian Church at the corner of N.C. 210 and Galilee Road west of Smithfield. The church will serve refreshments.
A Christmas service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Smithfield Advent Christian Church at the corner of N.C. 210 and Galilee Road west of Smithfield.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
Send faith notes to sbolejack@newsobserver.com.
