Faith Notes: Dec. 4

0:57 Candlelight vigil for Chancellor Debra Saunders-White Pause

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

0:56 NCCU pays tribute to late Chancellor Debra Saunders-White

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

3:05 Lawyers for family of man killed by Durham police want more answers

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch

0:39 UNC system president Spellings refuses to release Nyang'oro interview transcripts

4:02 Sen. Rucho: Board of Elections should make Durham recount ballots; be more transparent

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'