Faith Notes: Dec. 11

A live nativity is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at First Baptist Church of Clayton, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton. The church’s Chancel Choir will present a Christmas musical at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Here’s the schedule of Christmas services at Believers Baptist Church, 100 Southerland Road, Clayton: Christmas play, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; candlelight service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21; Christmas Day, 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.
Here’s the remaining schedule of Christmas services at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Lee Court, Clayton: Christmas pageant, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; Christmas carol sing, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24; and Christmas Communion service, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24.
The Haven Church, a new ministry, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at The Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton. The pastors are Carolyn and Thomas Johnson. For more information, call 910-658-8834.
The Mount Moriah Baptist Church sanctuary choir and orchestra will present their annual Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at the church, 3000 E. Garner Road, Raleigh. The church is between Garner and Clayton.
A live nativity is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Smithfield Advent Christian Church at the corner of N.C. 210 and Galilee Road west of Smithfield. The church will serve refreshments.
The choir and youth of Hood’s Grove Baptist Church will present “Holding on to Christmas” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the church, 677 Hood’s Grove Church Road, Newton Grove. For more information, call 919-894-5977.
Four Oaks United Methodist Church will present a Christmas cantata at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church, 302 N. Church St., Four Oaks. A reception will follow.
A Christmas cantata is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Burnell Baptist Church, 3720 Old School Road, Four Oaks. The church will present a Christmas play, “Jesus Means Christmas to Me,” at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
A Christmas play is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Faith Baptist Church, 204 Ricks Road, Selma.
A Christmas service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Smithfield Advent Christian Church at the corner of N.C. 210 and Galilee Road west of Smithfield.
