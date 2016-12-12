Community Notes: Dec. 11

Benson
The Benson Museum of Local History is seeking nominations for the 2017 Black History Month honoree. Past recipients include Harvey Johnson, Rosa Clark, Frances Williams and Johnnie Barfield Greene. The honor is open to citizens who have made a positive impact on the community. Nominations are due by Dec. 16. To learn more, email Terry Hobgood at thobgood@townofbenson.com or call 919-894-1266.
Clayton
A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. A second blood drive in Clayton is scheduled from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2920 N.C. 42 West. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Works by Jana Williams of Clayton and Tammy Kaufman of Wake Forest are on display this month at the Clayton Center, 111 E. Second St., Clayton.
A live nativity is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at First Baptist Church of Clayton, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton.
First Street Tavern and Mama Shabs Boutique, which share space at 115 E. First St. in Clayton, are drop-off spots for donations to the Johnston County chapter of Cover the City. The nonprofit is seeking donations of new and gently used blankets for the homeless.
Johnston County
Auditions for “Good Ol’ Girls” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 19 and 8 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Neuse Little Theatre, 104 S. Front St., Smithfield. The musical has roles for five women. To learn more, go to goodolgirls.com.
The Adult Book Club of the Public Library of Johnston County and Smithfield will meet from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the library, 305 E. Market St., Smithfield. The library’s Young Adult Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
The Johnston County landfill and solid waste convenience centers will be closed Dec. 24-26 for Christmas. Also, they will be closed Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
The board of directors of Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1102 Massey St., Smithfield.
The Johnston County chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Golden Corral on East Market Street near Interstate 95 in Smithfield. The group will install 2017 officers and exchange Christmas gifts. Members should bring a $10 wrapped gift.
Meadow
The Meadow Lights continue through Dec. 31 at 4546 Godwin Lake Road, Benson. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. daily.
Selma
A blood drive is scheduled from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Selma Masonic Lodge, 405 N. Pollock St., Selma. A second blood drive near Selma is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Branch Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 7438 N.C. 96 North. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Tar River Swing Band, a 19-piece big band, will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at The Rudy theater, 300 N. Raiford St., Selma. The band will feature trumpeter Dan Crocker, a Selma native. In addition to Crocker, the Tar River Swing Band features professional musicians who have played and recorded with stars including Tony Bennett, Debbie Reynolds, The Platters and Rosemary Clooney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for children. They’re available online at rudytheater.com and by phone at 919-202-9927.
Smithfield
News & Observer columnist Barry Saunders will talk about his book, “And the Horse You Rode in On,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Grapes & Grounds, 135 S. Third St., Smithfield.
Santa Claus will hear Christmas wishes from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 and 16 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the corner of Third and Market streets.
Free carriage rides with Santa will be available from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in downtown Smithfield. Rides begin at the corner of Third and Market streets.
The East Smithfield Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter’s Church of Christ, 1011 Massey St., Smithfield.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites youngsters to create a LEGO Winter Wonderland Dec. 28-30. Build a hilltop village, slopes for skiers and sledders and motorized contraptions like snowmobile and gondolas. Sessions for children ages 5-7 will meet from 9 a.m. to noon; session for ages 8-12 will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.playwell.org. For more information, call 919-934-2148, Ext. 107.
The Smithfield Parks and Recreation Department invites children 3 and older to swim from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. The cost is $2 for Smithfield residents and $4 for nonresidents. Parents swim for $3 or $5.50.
South Smithfield Elementary School is seeking donations of gifts and gift cards to aid needy families at Christmas. The school says many children lost their homes to flooding after Hurricane Matthew. For more information, call Julie Hopkins at 919-934-8979.
Doodlebugs, an art class for toddlers, meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, 600 E. Booker Dairy Road, Smithfield. For Smithfield residents, the cost is $5 for a single class or $19 for four classes. For nonresidents, the costs are $8 and $30. Register by the Wednesday before the Friday class. For more information, call 919-934-1408.
A Christmas service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Smithfield Advent Christian Church at the corner of N.C. 210 and Galilee Road west of Smithfield.
Wilson’s Mills
A blood drive is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in the fellowship hall at Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church, 952 Swift Creek Road near Wilson’s Mills. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
