Community Notes: Dec. 11

1:32 Raw Highlights: Wake Forest at Middle Creek football Pause

0:43 Wolfpack football players make a special delivery

3:54 North Carolina coach Roy Williams: “It’s the luckiest I’ve been in 1,003 games”

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

4:30 Who will replace Joel Berry at point for UNC?

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye