Faith Notes: Dec. 18

A nativity with carols and refreshments is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at LIFE Community Church, 1609 Old U.S. 70, Clayton. A Christmas Eve candlelight service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at First Baptist Church, 202 S. Fourth St., Smithfield. The church’s sanctuary, youth, and children’s choirs will present “The Silence and the Sound,” a cantata by Heather Sorenson, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Gathering music by Chandler Lasater will begin at 6:45 p.m.
“Carols with the Congregation” is scheduled for 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 4057 U.S. 70 Business, Clayton. A midnight mass will follow.
A Christmas program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Lanwood Chapel Church, 3056 Buffalo Road, Smithfield. Refreshments will follow.
A Christmas Eve service with music is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Hocutt Baptist Church, 314 W. Horne St., Clayton.
A Christmas Eve service with lessons and carols is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Third St., Smithfield.
Christmas Eve services are scheduled for 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Horne Memorial United Methodist Church, 121 E. Second St., Clayton. The 8 p.m. service will include Communion.
A Christmas Eve service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at First Baptist Church of Four Oaks, 403 N. Main St., Four Oaks.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service with Communion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at First Baptist Church, 411 N. Fayetteville St., Clayton.
Christmas Eve services are scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at C3 Church, 8246 Cleveland Road in the Cleveland community.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service with storytelling, caroling and Communion is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Oakland Presbyterian Church, 8927 Cleveland Road in the Cleveland community.
A Christmas Eve service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3414 N. Shiloh Road in the Cleveland community.
A Christmas Eve service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at Mt. Sinai United Holy Church, 2106 Pine Level-Selma Road, Pine Level.
